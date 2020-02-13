ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $10.59

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $10.59. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 10,786,601 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

