Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receiving Extremely Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) has trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Proofpoint earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the software maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Proofpoint’s ranking:

Get Proofpoint alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PFPT. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Proofpoint stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.10. 372,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,179. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.89.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,134.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,979 shares of company stock worth $10,741,066 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.