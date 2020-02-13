Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,301 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Leidos worth $116,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Leidos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.42.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.91. The stock had a trading volume of 26,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,491. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.35.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

