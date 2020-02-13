Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $76.34 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Yum! Brands worth $76,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.22.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.18. The company had a trading volume of 707,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.54. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

