Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.89% of Crane worth $97,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,844,000 after purchasing an additional 251,843 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $15,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1,655.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth about $4,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Crane stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.82. 7,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,296. Crane Co. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

