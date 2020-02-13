Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,177 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Lam Research worth $92,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 29.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 216.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $340.32. 144,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $332.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

