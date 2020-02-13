PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. PRGX Global reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PRGX Global.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,574. PRGX Global has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

