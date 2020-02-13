PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Receives C$17.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.56.

PSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Eight Capital cut PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of PSK stock traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.62. 1,019,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,904. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.70. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$11.99 and a 1 year high of C$20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.98%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

