PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet cut PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,537,000 after buying an additional 143,131 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 70,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,359. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

