PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

PPX Mining Corp (CVE:PPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $29.67 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

