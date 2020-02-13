Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Pool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pool by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pool by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,848. Pool Co. has a one year low of $148.36 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.82.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.20.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

