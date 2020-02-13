PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 345,752 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.29% of PolyOne worth $58,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in PolyOne by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PolyOne by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in PolyOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. PolyOne Co. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

POL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

