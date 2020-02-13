POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, POA has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. POA has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $802,729.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Binance, HitBTC, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

