Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,800 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the January 15th total of 536,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PXLW traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 323,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,731. The stock has a market cap of $171.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $5.01.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pixelworks by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 975.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXLW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

