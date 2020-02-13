Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.91

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and traded as low as $9.84. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 44,411 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 35,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 1,420.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 106,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

