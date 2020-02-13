Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.91

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and traded as low as $9.84. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 44,411 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.
Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PCK)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
