PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Short Interest Up 13.5% in January

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 520,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,878.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 850,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 489,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3,673.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 81,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHAS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. 252,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,102. The company has a market capitalization of $146.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 1,768.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PHAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

