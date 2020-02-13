Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.12-2.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.Perspecta also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.12-2.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRSP. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Perspecta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perspecta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

PRSP stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 58,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,245. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

