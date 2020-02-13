Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.90

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $9.10. Perion Network shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 1,868,625 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

