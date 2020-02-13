Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.25

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 163099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Get Pearson alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 233.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 141,976 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.