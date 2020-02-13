Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS traded up $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $296.83. 22,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.18 and a 12 month high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

