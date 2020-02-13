Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.30 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $297,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 921,962 shares of company stock valued at $43,861,316. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.29. 5,749,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,675,355. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.