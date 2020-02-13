Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after buying an additional 204,374 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.39. 55,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,942. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

