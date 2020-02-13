Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Xerox worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth $359,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Xerox by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Xerox by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.18. 81,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.