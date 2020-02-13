Orbitcoin Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $619,778.00 and approximately $1,180.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001851 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 89.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.01280964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00049739 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016525 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00221323 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002501 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00067854 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

