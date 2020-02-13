Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 6643033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Oncimmune in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77.

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

