Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OPI. Mizuho assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. 175,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2,393.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

