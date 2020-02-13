ODEM (ODE) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. ODEM has a total market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODEM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.34 or 0.03483255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00247946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038584 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.