Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.09

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc (NYSE:OZM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.09 and traded as high as $28.02. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 80,078 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 38,962.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 794,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,709,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

