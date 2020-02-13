Nucleus Vision Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and $732,734.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, BITBOX, CoinBene and Huobi. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $628.93 or 0.06048882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00120747 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001357 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,498,501,768 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Koinex, IDEX, Bitrue, WazirX, Huobi, Bittrex, Upbit, BITBOX, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

