Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

