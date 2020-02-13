Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.84

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 5488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

