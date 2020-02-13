NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.45-3.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 191,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,311. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $64.78 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

