Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.72.

Northland Power stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.26. 336,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.72. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$22.90 and a 1-year high of C$31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.78.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

