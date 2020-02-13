Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Noble reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Noble.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Noble in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Noble in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 333,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33,522 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Noble by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,131,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 426,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble by 506.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,898,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 11,928,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Noble has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $199.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.63.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

