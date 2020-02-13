Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Noble reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Noble will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Noble.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Noble in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Noble in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.21.
Shares of Noble stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 11,928,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Noble has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $199.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.63.
Noble Company Profile
Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.
