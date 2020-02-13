NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -1.86

News headlines about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTDOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get NINTENDO LTD/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,866. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.