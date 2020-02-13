Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp (OTCMKTS:NCPCF)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.07, 58,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 84,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCPCF)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.