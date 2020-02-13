Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 75.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

NEM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.04. 293,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,776. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.16. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

