Netbox Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and P2PB2B. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $241,196.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017918 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00079659 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008067 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 74,603,393 coins and its circulating supply is 20,455,427 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.