Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMRD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 5,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Nemaura Medical has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $14.80.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns a diagnostic medical device company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing specialty medical devices. The Company’s focus is on the development of a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, which consists of a disposable patch containing a sensor, and a non-disposable miniature electronic watch with a re-chargeable power source.

