Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Up 53.8% in January

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 793,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLS. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nautilus by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 345,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 590,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.86. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

