National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Down 88.9% in January

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 5,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,189.50. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $40,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,461 shares of company stock valued at $312,635. Corporate insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSEC remained flat at $$14.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of -0.01. National Security Group has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

