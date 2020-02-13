National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Buys £144.20 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.55) per share, for a total transaction of £144.20 ($189.69).
Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 9th, Andrew Agg acquired 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 891 ($11.72) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($199.25).
NG opened at GBX 1,028.20 ($13.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,036.80 ($13.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 981.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 904.66.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
