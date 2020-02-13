National Bank Financial Raises Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $15.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Howard Weil lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 503,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,819. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.