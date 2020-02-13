National Bank Financial Raises Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $15.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.88% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Howard Weil lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.
Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 503,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,819. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.