National Bank Financial Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$32.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLX. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE BLX traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.76. The company had a trading volume of 222,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,116. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$31.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -269.82.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

