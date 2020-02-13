Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.83

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.83 and last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 76595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.

Several research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen cut Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

