Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Trading Up 1.9%

Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) shares were up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Mohawk Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NYSE:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

