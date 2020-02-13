Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Down 37.6% in January

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the January 15th total of 636,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 459,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,626,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,105,516.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 235.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 233,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIME shares. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mimecast from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.46. 1,793,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

