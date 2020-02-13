Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after acquiring an additional 717,819 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 216,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 128,639 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.27. 47,014,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,924,154. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

