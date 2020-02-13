Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Meridian Bank has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $131.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bank will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Meridian Bank worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

