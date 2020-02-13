Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $22.55

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $22.55. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 119,869 shares traded.
MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.49.
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
