Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $22.55

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $22.55. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 119,869 shares traded.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.49.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,641,000 after buying an additional 228,446 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,876 shares during the period. 35.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

